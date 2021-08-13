Zacks: Analysts Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,066 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,927 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,983,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after acquiring an additional 79,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

