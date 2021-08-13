Zacks: Analysts Expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) will post $335.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.95 million and the highest is $336.14 million. Kingsoft Cloud posted sales of $217.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,207,000. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

KC stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.62. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

