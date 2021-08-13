Zacks: Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Micron Technology reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.47 to $13.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 690,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,273,020. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,651,368 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,209,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,592 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

