Zacks: Analysts Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. National Vision reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,130. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in National Vision by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99. National Vision has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

