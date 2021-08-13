Zacks: Analysts Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 2,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,169. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,049,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

