Zacks: Analysts Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.82 Million

Analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post sales of $66.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.43 million. TechTarget reported sales of $36.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $266.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $269.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $296.76 million, with estimates ranging from $262.80 million to $309.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

TTGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $998,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,952. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 136,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 161.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 16.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.22 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.