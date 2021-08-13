Zacks: Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Twitter reported sales of $936.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Twitter stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,888 shares of company stock worth $5,178,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 142.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

