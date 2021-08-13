Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97. Adobe reported earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $12.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $14.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE opened at $634.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $636.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $590.95.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

