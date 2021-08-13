Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.74). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,440%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,580 shares of company stock worth $1,553,195. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,616,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after acquiring an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 256.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 260,794 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

