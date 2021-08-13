Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.51 Million

Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report $62.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.01 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $255.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $256.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $274.85 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $276.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HealthStream by 467.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 553,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSTM opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.09 million, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

