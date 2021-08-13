Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.21 Million

Analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce sales of $107.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.10 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $90.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $421.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $422.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $448.01 million, with estimates ranging from $441.80 million to $454.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

LAWS opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $476.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.03. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $62.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

