Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 76.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,811,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,393,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 242,796 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.51 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

