Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.77 Million

Analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report sales of $125.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.30 million and the lowest is $125.20 million. Q2 posted sales of $103.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $498.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.68 million to $498.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $593.41 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NYSE QTWO opened at $81.26 on Friday. Q2 has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,716. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Q2 by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the second quarter worth $118,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 18.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

