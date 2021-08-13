Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.10) and the lowest is ($2.48). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.94) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($8.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($8.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.10) to ($4.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RETA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

RETA traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.28. 389,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,110. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.06. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

In other news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 111,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

