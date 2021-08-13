Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post $1.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. ResMed posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $275.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 87.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,550,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

