Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.28). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 197.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 489,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 119.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 40,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. 46,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.31 million, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

