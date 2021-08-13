Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Announce -$0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($1.03). The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,483.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $155.74. 2,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,016. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.72. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

