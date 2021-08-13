Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

