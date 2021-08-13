Zacks: Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMLP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 576,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,961. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.