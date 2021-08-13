Zacks: Brokerages Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). iQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $46,774,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock remained flat at $$9.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,888,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,389,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

