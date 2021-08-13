Zacks: Brokerages Expect News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) to Post $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for News’ earnings. News reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that News will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow News.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

Shares of News stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.30 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in News by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 771.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of News by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,556 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $89,005,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 4,584.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

