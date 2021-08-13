Zacks: Brokerages Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post sales of $160.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.10 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $6.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,362.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $964.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.80 million to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

