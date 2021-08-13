Zacks: Brokerages Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,168 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $33,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 486,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

