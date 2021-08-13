Zacks: Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $1.89. PulteGroup reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $9.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.90. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

