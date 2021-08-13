Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to post sales of $71.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware reported sales of $62.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $281.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $281.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $311.05 million, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $312.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.95. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 15.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 22.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

