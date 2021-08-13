Zacks: Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. ReneSola posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOL. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ReneSola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SOL opened at $7.28 on Friday. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 2.30.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

