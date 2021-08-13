Zacks: Brokerages Expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to Post $1.58 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 587%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

