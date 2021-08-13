Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the highest is $3.19. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $14.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,676,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 92.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 42.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $436.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.37. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $444.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

