Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report sales of $53.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.60 million and the lowest is $50.90 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $47.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $210.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $214.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $226.14 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $241.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.62. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

