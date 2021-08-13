Zap Trading Up 29% This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Zap coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded up 29% against the dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $374,342.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zap Profile

ZAP is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

