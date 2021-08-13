ZB Token Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $155.50 million and $3.33 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00888424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00104613 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00043859 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

