ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $2,697.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,276,634 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

