Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23 on Major Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,698.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.30 or 0.06889663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.70 or 0.00380922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $643.72 or 0.01349553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00132337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00564175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00339257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00296465 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.