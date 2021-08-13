Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Stock Price Down 8%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares traded down 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 243.60%. Research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.