Zealium (NZL) Price Tops $0.0022

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. Zealium has a market cap of $36,627.73 and $17.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.78 or 0.00197396 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,773,366 coins and its circulating supply is 16,773,366 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

