Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $83,931.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00138761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00154671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.58 or 1.00098251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.55 or 0.00862288 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,046,137,826 coins and its circulating supply is 786,100,103 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

