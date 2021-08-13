Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $30,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $568.40 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $572.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.49.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

