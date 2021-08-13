Zeepin Achieves Market Capitalization of $473,713.61 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $473,713.61 and approximately $69,669.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00138123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00154844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,548.18 or 1.00010996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00860805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

