Zenfuse (ZEFU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $221,152.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $4.67 million and $221,152.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00888424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00104613 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00043859 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,336,628 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

