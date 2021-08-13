Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23,157.45

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $23,157.45 and $396.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00898774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00115434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

