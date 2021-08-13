Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.55. 1,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 293,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $455,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,153,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,447,679.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,423,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,911,218.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,170 shares of company stock valued at $9,845,270. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after buying an additional 625,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after acquiring an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

