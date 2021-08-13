Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Shares Down 0.1%

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.39. 98,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 380,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

About Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

