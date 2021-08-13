ZEON Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $314,454.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 581.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $93.75 million and $314,454.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.74 or 0.00885740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00105474 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001939 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

