Zero (ZER) Achieves Market Cap of $971,352.56

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Zero has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0939 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $971,352.56 and approximately $34,644.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00300165 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00131566 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00156473 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002454 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,348,931 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

