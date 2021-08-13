Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) were down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 9,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 307,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

