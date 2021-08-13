Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZSHGY remained flat at $$91.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.72. Zhongsheng Group has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $98.97.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

