Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZSHGY remained flat at $$91.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.72. Zhongsheng Group has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $98.97.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.