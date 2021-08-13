Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.1% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 501,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,232,770. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

