Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $16.60 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. 85,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,726,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $270.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

