Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $17.10 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,564 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 802.9% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,571. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

