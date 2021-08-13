Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $19.83 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,871 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 81,844 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $636.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $303.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $590.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $636.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.